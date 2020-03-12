Pa. senator introduces bills to waive this year's PSSA, Keystone, and streamline online learning over COVID-19

A Democratic senator from West Chester said he's introducing legislation that would eliminate standardized testing and streamline necessary approvals to move to online learning in light of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Andy Dinniman said one bill calls for the cancellation of the state PSSA and Keystone exams for this school year, and requires the Pennsylvania Department of Education to ask the federal government for a waiver of federal accountability regulations.

Dinniman explained that canceling the tests would address the concerns over schools deciding to close for periods of time and not all schools having the same type of available instruction online should schools move to virtual classes. He also noted that the bill would help direct money that would have been used on tests to assist schools with costs associated with closing.

“In the face of COVID-19, our focus should be on public health and ensuring that we have adequate and accurate tests for the virus itself, not on worrying about standardized tests or other bureaucratic procedures,” Dinniman said. “Let’s trust our local schools, teachers and staff to do what needs to be done in dealing with an alarming and unprecedented event.”