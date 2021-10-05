Pa. Senate cuts short voting bill hearing after Wolf aide's snub

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania Senate hearing designed to gather input from the Department of State about potential changes to election law was over quickly on Tuesday because the Wolf administration decided not to participate in person.

The topic was a bill introduced last month by the Republican chair and ranking Democrat on the State Government Committee, a proposal that would address ballot tabulation deadlines, the use of ballot drop boxes and clearing dead voters from the rolls.

Chairman Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, said he could not comprehend why Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid did not appear.

"We need a public discussion. We need public explanations," Argall said before offering to reconvene on Wednesday if she changes her mind.

Department of State communications director Wanda Murren said her office provided written comments and offered to respond to any written questions from the committee.

The bill, sponsored by seven Republicans and four Democrats, would maintain the state's greatly expanded mail-in voting option and would not change the Department of State's authority to issue election guidance to counties, a role that came under GOP criticism last fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}