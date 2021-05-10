Pa. Senate committee approves bill allowing parents to opt for children to repeat a grade

The Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee on Monday approved a bill that would allow parents to allow their children to repeat a grade level due to learning disruptions created by COVID-19.
According to the sponsor of Senate Bill 664, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Belleftone, the legislation would give parents instead of the school or teacher the option to make the grade level decision for the 2021-22 school year. Corman reasoned that parents are in the best position to gauge their child's development and educational needs since students spent much of the school year at home.
“I have been hearing concerns from many fellow parents about how COVID-19 has disrupted their child’s education and created learning gaps for students,” Corman said. “The pandemic has taught us that every child learns differently. Some students struggle with homebound education. Given the circumstances, it makes sense to give parents a stronger say in whether their kids should advance to the next grade level or repeat a grade to make up for learning loss during the pandemic.”
The bill would also allow parents the option to extend enrollment in special education programs for an extra year. This provision would prevent students with special needs from aging out of the system at age 21 after missing out on specialized attention this past year due to COVID-19, according to Corman.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the flow of life and certainly the flow of the transition process that occurs at the later stages of education for persons with an Intellectual or Developmental disability (IDD),” Arc of Centre County CEO Becky Cunningham said in a news release. “The Arc of Centre County strongly supports any legislation that allows persons with IDD extra time — this pivotal support will provide a lifelong-benefit."
The bill was sent to the full state Senate for consideration.