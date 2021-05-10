Pa. Senate committee approves bill allowing parents to opt for children to repeat a grade

The Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee on Monday approved a bill that would allow parents to allow their children to repeat a grade level due to learning disruptions created by COVID-19.

According to the sponsor of Senate Bill 664, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Belleftone, the legislation would give parents instead of the school or teacher the option to make the grade level decision for the 2021-22 school year. Corman reasoned that parents are in the best position to gauge their child's development and educational needs since students spent much of the school year at home.

“I have been hearing concerns from many fellow parents about how COVID-19 has disrupted their child’s education and created learning gaps for students,” Corman said. “The pandemic has taught us that every child learns differently. Some students struggle with homebound education. Given the circumstances, it makes sense to give parents a stronger say in whether their kids should advance to the next grade level or repeat a grade to make up for learning loss during the pandemic.”