Pa. restaurant and bar owners to fight back against Wolf's coronavirus restrictions

HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, restaurant and bar owners say they will fight back against Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to further limit the number of patrons they're allowed to serve at a time.
Wolf's order this week to reduce occupancy at bars and restaurants from 50% to 25% will drive them out of business or into debt, restaurant owners said Friday, asserting his administration lacks the data to target them as the reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the state.
At a news conference outside a suburban Harrisburg restaurant, restaurant owners said they are laying off staff and taking yet another hit, with barely any notice before the governor announced new restrictions Wednesday.
“Here we are going into a weekend and he just drops the hammer on us,” said Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s Restaurant & Bar, just a few miles from the state Capitol.
With various legal challenges to Wolf’s disaster emergency authority having failed, industry officials and state Republican lawmakers acknowledged they'll have to prevail in the court of public opinion and get Democratic lawmakers to join Republicans in challenging Wolf through legislation.
John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said there is no public health difference between 50% capacity — the order to restaurants before Thursday — and the new 25% capacity order in preventing the spread of the virus.
“There will be no statistics to show that 25% makes sense because they don’t exist,” Longstreet said. “The only the only thing that exists is that face-masking and social distancing works.”
Flinchbaugh acknowledged that “bad eggs” are out there, but questioned why the government couldn’t target and shut them down instead of taking a blanket approach that will punish the industry, its vendors and workers.
Flinchbaugh and others also said the Department of Health lacks statistics to show that bars and restaurants are behind the spike in cases.
The Health Department said there is “strong evidence” to support the state’s clampdown on bars and restaurants. The agency cited contract tracing data from Allegheny County — the current epicenter of the pandemic in Pennsylvania — that showed that many exposures took place at bars and restaurants where alcohol was served, and where masking and social distancing guidelines weren’t being followed.
“The department also conducted analyses and case investigations in counties outside of Allegheny that demonstrate bars and restaurants as a nexus for the spread of COVID-19,” said Health Department spokesperson Nate Wardle.
Restaurant owners also contend that coronavirus restrictions and practices at restaurants and bars were already tighter than they are at big box stores, casinos and other businesses.
Melissa Bova of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association said the organization is pushing a legislative agenda that includes grants of up to $50,000 for restaurant owners, liability protection and relief from regulatory fees.
