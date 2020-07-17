Pa. restaurant and bar owners to fight back against Wolf's coronavirus restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, restaurant and bar owners say they will fight back against Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to further limit the number of patrons they're allowed to serve at a time.

Wolf's order this week to reduce occupancy at bars and restaurants from 50% to 25% will drive them out of business or into debt, restaurant owners said Friday, asserting his administration lacks the data to target them as the reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the state.

At a news conference outside a suburban Harrisburg restaurant, restaurant owners said they are laying off staff and taking yet another hit, with barely any notice before the governor announced new restrictions Wednesday.

“Here we are going into a weekend and he just drops the hammer on us,” said Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s Restaurant & Bar, just a few miles from the state Capitol.

With various legal challenges to Wolf’s disaster emergency authority having failed, industry officials and state Republican lawmakers acknowledged they'll have to prevail in the court of public opinion and get Democratic lawmakers to join Republicans in challenging Wolf through legislation.