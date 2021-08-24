Pa. redistricting panel to count prison inmates in home towns

HARRISBURG — Inmates in Pennsylvania state prisons will be counted in their home districts and not where their prisons are located after a divided vote Tuesday by the five-member panel redrawing legislative district maps this year.

The Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 3-2 for the policy change that was introduced by House Majority Leader Joanna McClinton, a Philadelphia Democrat.

The vote changes the longstanding policy of counting inmates toward state House and Senate districts where their state prisons are located. The change does not affect how federal and county prisoners are counted.

The House and Senate Republican leaders voted no, while McClinton was joined by the Senate Democratic floor leader and by the commission's chair, former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg.

The commission is using 2020 Census data to redraw the state's 203 House and 50 Senate districts for use starting with next year's elections.

The proposal would cover most of the roughly 37,000 state inmates that are scattered among 23 facilities in 19 counties. Many of the prisons are located in largely white, rural areas, while their inmate populations are much more racially diverse.