Pa. reaction to Friday's Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

A look at reaction from Midstate and state lawmakers and organizations to the Supreme Court's ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

"First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action. Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they’ve developed with their physicians. Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen."

— Gov. Tom Wolf

"The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance."

— U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

"Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake — this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers."

— U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling reestablishes the authority of states to regulate abortion. The ruling once again makes clear it is the authority of individual states to establish laws that are in the best interest of their residents. It is important to point out Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act remains in effect, and places firm restrictions on abortions in our Commonwealth including a ban on all late-term abortion procedures. This ruling presents a necessary opportunity to examine our existing abortion law, and discussions around possible changes are already underway.”

— statement from the Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)

and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)

"Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision will hurt women’s access to health care, disproportionately harming people of color and those struggling financially. While abortion is still safe and legal here in Pennsylvania despite the court’s decision, the truth is the commonwealth is one vote away from criminalizing women’s health care and the dire consequences that it would prompt – higher maternal mortality rates, spikes in unsafe abortions, and the prosecution of doctors and nurses who provide necessary health care. Because let’s be honest: outlawing abortion doesn’t stop abortion."

— statement from the Pa. House Democratic Leadership

"Today we celebrate the overturning of Roe v Wade, a monumental victory for unborn children and their mothers,” says. For the past 50 years, and after over two million abortions here in Pennsylvania, Roe has held states back from acknowledging medical advancements that have allowed all of us to more fully observe the humanity of unborn children."

— retired Judge Cheryl Allen of the Pennsylvania Family Institute, which bills itself as Pa.'s leading pro-life, pro-family organization

