Pa. prisons release dashboard tracking race, populations

The department has worked to reduce the overall prison population from a high of more than 50,000 around 2014, to a little more than 37,000 as of this month — which is just a few hundred more people than were incarcerated 20 years ago. The department also reduced the prison population by 14% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic — and while many other states that reduced their populations during the pandemic have seen that population increase again in the last few months, Pennsylvania has not.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said about 70% of the more than 13,000 prisoners released under various efforts since he took over have been people of color.

The dashboard shows the percentage of inmates who are Black has decreased from 55 % in 2001 to about 47% today. Still, in a state where the overall population is 12% Black, it shows Black residents are about six times overrepresented in prison. Latinos are more than two times overrepresented in the state's prisons. And the same is true in parole.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wetzel has been a supporter of data and research-driven decisions since he took over in 2011.