Pa. population lag costs state a US House seat

That gap is more than half the $15 billion that is needed annually to keep Pennsylvania's highways and bridges in good condition and ease major traffic bottlenecks, PennDOT says.

While Pennsylvania will likely remain a valuable jewel for presidential nominees, it will lose some of its shine to Sun Belt states.

In Congress, Pennsylvania will have 17 U.S. House seats for 18 incumbent U.S. House members when next year's elections roll around. That raises the question of whose district will disappear and whose political career could be upended.

A new map of districts must win approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the districts they draw could have a dramatic effect on the political careers of the state's 18 U.S. House members.

If each of the 18 wants to run for another term in Congress, two of them will have to run against each other.

A new map is necessary before it is time to circulate petitions to get on next year's primary ballot. If Wolf and lawmakers can't agree on one, the state Supreme Court will do it for them.