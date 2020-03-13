PA politicos pushing at opposing ends as coronavirus relief package takes shape

Uncertainty over economic relief related to the coronavirus pandemic continued in Washington, D.C., through Friday, with multiple outlets - including President Donald Trump himself - reporting Friday evening that a deal between the White House and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was imminent.
On Friday afternoon, GOP Rep. Scott Perry said that rank-and-file members were still in the dark on the details, but that Republicans were fearful about the duration of major social spending increases that were rumored to be asked.
“When you approve things into perpetuity based on a current crisis that has limited duration, as profound as the crisis may be, that’s not the time to make longstanding policy changes that are hard to unwind after the fact,” Perry said.
Perry’s 10th Congressional District includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County.
The sentiment among conservatives regarding paid sick leave and employment mandates appears to extend beyond Congress.
During a press conference later on Friday, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry CEO Gene Barr said his lobby remains opposed to any such requirements on companies.
“We don’t believe the middle of this type of crisis is the time to implement long term labor policy,” Barr said.
Conversely, on Friday, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Sen. Bob Casey sent a letter co-authored with Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown urging the Trump administration to reverse some of its Medicaid changes and give states the waiver to expand Medicaid to meet coronavirus-related demand.
After previously denying such requests, the waiver provision went through Friday afternoon after Trump issued a national emergency declaration, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.
The situation hinges on a fundamental divide between Trump and Democrats, with the former seeking to cut social safety net programs while the latter seek to expand them.
Perry reiterated on Friday afternoon that the GOP was seeking assurances that such expansions would not be “huge policy changes that last into perpetuity,” outlasting the pandemic.
“My fear is that there are folks who will use this health crisis as a political opportunity,” Perry said.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Trump posted to Twitter endorsing the deal negotiated with Pelosi and saying it would be passed that night - a scenario Perry had previously urged against.
"If we're going to do a couple thousand page bill, and jam it down our throats, that's really irresponsible," Perry said Friday afternoon.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that the pandemic relief package will center around a large expansion of paid leave for workers, to cover not only those who contract the coronavirus but also those who must leave work to care for a family member diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as workers who must take time off to care for children due to school closures.
The legislation will compensate employers for paid sick leave with a refundable tax credit, according to the Post; Politico reported Thursday that negotiations involved smaller businesses receiving a check from the IRS, while larger businesses would have to eat the cost on their own.
The deal would also involve higher funding for unemployment insurance, increasing the federal cost-share paid to states for Medicaid, and the removal of work requirements for food stamps, according to the Post.
At the same time, the Trump administration is continuing to seek a tightening of such programs.
In their letter, Casey and Brown asked the administration to abandon two pieces of Medicaid guidance, including the administration’s push for states to move to block grants, which is projected to slash federal spending on Medicaid services.
The administration is also set to scale back the categorical eligibility rule for food stamps, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as of April 1. The rule would restrict states’ abilities to extend food stamps to households who qualify for other welfare programs, even though they are above the normal SNAP poverty level cutoff.
The change could eliminate food assistance for 200,000 people in Pennsylvania alone, the state human services department said when the rule-making began last year, and create a benefits cliff in which working more would actually reduce families’ total resources.
The anticipated passage of Friday's legislation comes after the House passed an $8.3 billion spending bill last week, sending most of that money directly to federal, state, and local health agencies.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.