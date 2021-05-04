 Skip to main content
Pa. partners with Rite Aid to offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals with intellectual disabilities
COVID-19 Vaccines

A line of empty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine bottles await disposal during a distribution event at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ on Feb. 28.

 Sentinel file

The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania is partnering with Rite Aid to ease access to COVID-19 vaccines for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers.

People with an intellectual or developmental disability who are 16 years old or older, as well as their caregivers, can call the state Department of Human Services Office of Development Programs Vaccination Call Center at 1-800-424-4345 to request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. This hotline is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

From there, the program will give Rite Aid names and locations of those who need a vaccine, and Rite Aid staff will assign local pharmacies to reach out to callers to schedule vaccinations at the Rite Aid location nearest to the caller.

Gov. Tom Wolf said this effort will be able to help coordinate special accommodations for individuals who need assistance with transportation or on-site aid, among other needs.

“All Pennsylvanians are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but we know that there still may be people need additional help scheduling or getting to a vaccine appointment,” Wolf said. “This partnership will help us ease potential barriers and ensure that people with intellectual disabilities and autism as well as their caregivers are able to get this life-saving vaccine."

