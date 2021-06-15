Pa. panel OKs House GOP bill to ban employer vaccine mandates

HARRISBURG — A ban on employers mandating vaccines for their workers inched ahead in the state House on Tuesday with a committee vote supported by all Republicans and opposed by every Democrat.

The main sponsor, Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, called it "a very simple question of workers' rights." Diamond has been a fervent opponent of coronavirus mitigation policies and has been publicly skeptical of mask wearing and vaccines.

Labor and Industry Committee Chairman Jim Cox, R-Berks, said lawmakers were responding to increasing reports that employers are requiring vaccines, forcing some workers to choose between the vaccine or losing a job.

An amendment by Cox took out a provision in Diamond's bill that would have ended employer-mandated tests for marijuana. Diamond said after the meeting that the marijuana testing language lacked support.

The bill would let workers or prospective workers avoid workplace mandated vaccinations by putting into writing that their doctor has concerns it might harm their health; that they have religious or "strong moral or ethical" convictions against a vaccine; that they already had COVID-19; or that they are concerned because it has not been fully approved by federal regulators.

