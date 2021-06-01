 Skip to main content
Pa. mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections
editor's pick alert top story

Mail-in ballots

Officials count mail-in and absentee ballots at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections on Nov. 4, 2020.

 Photo courtesy Cumberland County

A Newsy investigation found well-funded groups are backing efforts to tighten voting rules in 43 states.Lobbying records pull the curtain back on Opportunity Solutions Project, a nonprofit advocating for tougher election laws in about a dozen states, including 2020 battlegrounds, with legislatures led by Republicans.Many of those lawmakers, like former president Donald Trump, still question the security of the last election despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.Opportunity Solutions Project reported lobbying in favor of a bill just passed in Iowa that would reduce early voting from 29 to 18 days and the time to request an absentee ballot, while requiring more aggressive maintenance of voter rolls.Opportunity Solutions Project is also flexing political muscle in Georgia, listing former Republican National Committee chairman and former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour among lobbyists working on elections reform in the state legislature.The Georgia Senate just approved a bill requiring more identification for absentee voters.Records also show Opportunity Solutions Project lobbying in Pennsylvania and Texas, two more states considering new voting measures."We see this as an opportunity," said Jonathan Bechtle, operations director at Opportunity Solutions Project.  "There clearly are some things that need to be cleaned up or worked on or could be better in some of these states."Their aim is to restore confidence in elections, he said."Making it easy to vote, hard to cheat, is kind of how I think about it," Bechtle said.Opportunity Solutions Project is tied to the Foundation for Government Accountability, an organization supporting conservative causes such as food stamp reform.IRS records show that group received more than $9 million dollars in donations in 2018, the most recent year on file.The organization does not reveal the identity of its contributors, even as they help fuel their national drive to change voting laws that could make it harder for people to cast ballots."We take it really seriously to protect the privacy of our donors just like any other nonprofit does," Bechtle said.Other groups pushing for stricter voting rules include the RNC and a new coalition of conservative organizations known as the Election Transparency Initiative, led by former Trump administration homeland security official and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli.Texas Rep. Jacey Jetton said feedback from a variety of outside groups was helpful as he put together four bills to stiffen election rules."Weve talked to a lot of organizations, were listening," said Jetton, a Republican. "But the bills we put together wont be bills by any particular organization. These are going to be ones that we determine make sense."The other side has its own army of powerful interest groups deployed to statehouses.They argue the right to vote is under attack.Lobbying reports show branches of AARP, the ACLU and NAACP all working to promote bills to preserve and expand voter access.

HARRISBURG — County officials are reprising their call for fixes to Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told counties Tuesday that they must not count mailed-in ballots without the voter's handwritten date on the envelope.

The counties' call for action comes amid a partisan stalemate over how to fix shortcomings or gray areas in Pennsylvania's 2019 expansive mail-in voting law that, for the first time, allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots.

Counties had fruitlessly sought changes last year in hopes of avoiding a drawn-out post-election vote count. One would let counties process mail-in ballots before Election Day, something that the vast majority of states allow.

Republican lawmakers blocked that legislation last fall, despite support from Wolf and Democrats.

Counties also want to move back the deadline to request a mail-in ballot application, from seven days before Election Day to 15 days. Wolf has opposed that in the past, although Republicans support it.

Ultimately, the loser, then-President Donald Trump, tried to exploit the days it took after polls closed to tabulate millions of mail-in ballots to spread baseless conspiracy theories and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

On Tuesday, a top state election official sided with Republican lawmakers and told counties that voters must sign and date their mail-in ballot envelope for their ballot to be counted.

That message came after Philadelphia and its suburban counties decided to count undated ballots in Pennsylvania's May 18 primary election.

On Friday, leaders of the state House Republican majority warned that they will seek the removal from office of two Philadelphia election commissioners, Lisa Deeley and Omar Sabir, both Democrats, if they allow undated ballots to be counted.

A legal challenge is also possible in court to stop Philadelphia and the suburban counties — Chester, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery — from counting the undated ballots if election officials there do not change their minds, said Adam Bonin, a lawyer who specializes in election law and often represents Democratic candidates.

Philadelphia and its suburbs, in response, could counter that Pennsylvania's handwritten date requirement violates federal law that prohibits states from disqualifying ballots for an error that is immaterial to determining whether someone is eligible to vote, Bonin said.

"Right now, those ballots are being counted, so if someone were to sue the counties to stop them from counting those ballots, I would expect this argument to be raised in response," Bonin said.

