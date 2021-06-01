Pa. mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

HARRISBURG — County officials are reprising their call for fixes to Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told counties Tuesday that they must not count mailed-in ballots without the voter's handwritten date on the envelope.

The counties' call for action comes amid a partisan stalemate over how to fix shortcomings or gray areas in Pennsylvania's 2019 expansive mail-in voting law that, for the first time, allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots.

Counties had fruitlessly sought changes last year in hopes of avoiding a drawn-out post-election vote count. One would let counties process mail-in ballots before Election Day, something that the vast majority of states allow.

Republican lawmakers blocked that legislation last fall, despite support from Wolf and Democrats.

Counties also want to move back the deadline to request a mail-in ballot application, from seven days before Election Day to 15 days. Wolf has opposed that in the past, although Republicans support it.

Ultimately, the loser, then-President Donald Trump, tried to exploit the days it took after polls closed to tabulate millions of mail-in ballots to spread baseless conspiracy theories and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.