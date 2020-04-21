Pa. liquor store closures drove drinkers to seek booze options

On Saturday, the board announced 175 of the nearly 600 stores will begin taking orders by phone starting Monday for curbside service, with each customer limited to six bottles.

The month of relative sobriety has reinvigorated the perpetual debate over the state’s Depression-era liquor store system. Pennsylvania has about six liquor stores — compared to 20 for typical control states — for every 100,000 adults, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. States without government control systems have about 35 stores per 100,000 adults.

“I think without intending to, the governor just reopened the privatization discussion,” said state Rep. Jeff Pyle, an Armstrong County Republican who chairs the House Liquor Control Committee.

He said people are angry.

“They walk up to that store, they see all those bottles and they want to know why they can’t have them,” Pyle said.

The liquor board is an independent agency, but its three members include Wolf’s former chief of staff, Mary Isenhour, and former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Holden, whom Wolf elevated as chair.

“You can say this is on (the) PLCB, but let’s not debate who’s driving the boat. This is Wolf’s show,” Pyle said.