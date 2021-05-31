 Skip to main content
Pa. lifts all COVID-19 restrictions Monday except masks
Pa. lifts all COVID-19 restrictions Monday except masks

As masking requirements are loosened, some are uneasy about what's next. Some business owners have said it's now OK for customers who are fully vaccinated to ditch the mask, but not everyone is ready.

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday on Memorial Day, the state has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions except masking.

For the first time since March 2020 there will be no limits on capacity or distancing in Pennsylvania’s restaurants, business, offices or other venues such as bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters or nightclubs.

The change means all businesses can open their doors to as many people as they choose at 100% capacity, and crowd-size limits will be lifted on all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The Wolf administration's current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals remains in place until June 28 or when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whichever comes first.

"We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Tom Wolf said about the easing of restrictions.

Cleaning, sanitizing, and distancing mandates for business owners will also be lifted, though the Department of Health encourages all to follow CDC guidance. Schools no longer will be required to report their coronavirus prevention measures to the state either.

The Department of Health also said in mid-May that fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians could stop wearing masks indoors "in most situations." That was in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that still requires masks in public transit and health care facilities like nursing homes.

"As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine," Wolf said. "Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania."

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
