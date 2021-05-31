Pa. lifts all COVID-19 restrictions Monday except masks

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday on Memorial Day, the state has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions except masking.

For the first time since March 2020 there will be no limits on capacity or distancing in Pennsylvania’s restaurants, business, offices or other venues such as bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters or nightclubs.

The change means all businesses can open their doors to as many people as they choose at 100% capacity, and crowd-size limits will be lifted on all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The Wolf administration's current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals remains in place until June 28 or when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whichever comes first.

"We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Tom Wolf said about the easing of restrictions.

Cleaning, sanitizing, and distancing mandates for business owners will also be lifted, though the Department of Health encourages all to follow CDC guidance. Schools no longer will be required to report their coronavirus prevention measures to the state either.