Pa. lawmakers take last steps to end Gov. Wolf's emergency declaration, extend waivers

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday voted to end Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic disaster emergency declaration and to extend hundreds of regulatory waivers his administration approved over the last 15 months.

A bill to extend the regulatory waivers across a wide swath of government functions and the economy would keep the regulations suspended until Sept. 30, unless Wolf's administration ends the waivers sooner.

It passed the House and Senate unanimously, but still required approval from Wolf, a Democrat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A key component of a disaster declaration is a governor's authority to waive a regulation.

However, the resolution to end Wolf's disaster emergency declaration drew bitter recriminations from Democrats, who accused Republicans of undertaking an experiment that could hamstring a state response to a resurgence of COVID-19 and risks losing millions in federal emergency food aid for the poorest families.

The resolution passed the chambers with every Republican in favor of it and all but nine Democrats against it. It does not require a governor's approval.