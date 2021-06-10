Pa. lawmakers take last steps to end emergency declaration, extend waivers

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature moved Thursday both to end Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic disaster emergency declaration and to extend hundreds of regulatory waivers his administration approved over the last 15 months.

A bill to extend the regulatory waivers across a wide swath of government functions and the economy would keep the regulations suspended until Sept. 30, unless Wolf's administration ends the waivers sooner.

It passed the Senate unanimously, and still required approval from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Wolf, a Democrat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the resolution to end Wolf's disaster emergency declaration drew bitter recriminations from Democrats, who accused Republicans of undertaking an experiment that could hamstring a state response to a resurgence in COVID-19 and risks losing millions in federal emergency food aid for the poorest families.

Perhaps the biggest immediate effect is wiping out the Wolf administration's authority to avoid procurement rules in contracting and buying during a disaster declaration.

The resolution passed on near-party lines, 30-20, with just one Democrat in favor of it. It still required House approval to take effect, but does not require a governor's approval.