Pa. lawmakers' spending jumps, boosting reserves during pandemic

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.

The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission on Thursday voted without debate to approve the legislative branch's spending report for the 2019-20 year that ended in June.

Total spending reached $392 million, up from $362 million the prior year and from $355 million in the 2017-18 year. Payroll costs grew by about $29 million.

The largest category of legislative expenses, by far, was payroll and benefits, which cost slightly over $328 million, up from $299 million last year. Pennsylvania has among the largest legislative staffs in the country.

"The audit went through all the individual accounts and did tests on all the individual accounts and did not come up with any audit findings as far as inappropriate spending," said the commission chairman, Rep. George Dunbar, R-Westmoreland.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawmakers boosted their own budgetary reserve from $172 million to just over $200 million. The reserve, which legislators have justified as a cushion against running out of money during a future budget impasse with the governor, was $95 million in 2016-17.