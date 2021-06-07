Pa. lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

Election legislation is also a top priority in June, but deep partisan differences make its passage iffy.

Meanwhile, Republicans are sorting through which elements of Wolf’s coronavirus disaster declaration to keep in place, and which to end right away. They also want Wolf to drop his effort, through regulation, to impose a price on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, starting next year.

Central to the budget debate is the current year's surplus, which is expected to exceed $3 billion.

However, the state also used nearly $4 billion in one-time cash — much of it federal coronavirus aid — to prop up this year's $36.5 billion budget. They may need to find cash to replace much of it, as well as to cover roughly $800 million in cost-overruns.

The surplus has put aside Wolf's talk of a broad overhaul of the personal income tax, proposed in February.

But Wolf still wants a $1.3 billion boost to public school aid, about a 20% increase. That would ensure that Pennsylvania begins using its six-year-old school-funding formula in a meaningful way for the first time.

The proposal has strong support from Democratic lawmakers.