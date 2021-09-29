Pa. lawmakers keep COVID-19 regulatory waivers for 6 more months

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature voted Wednesday to again extend hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf's administration had approved under its pandemic-related disaster emergency authority.

The House and Senate voted unanimously to add another six months to a prior extension they granted, as the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Wolf was expected to sign it.

Lawmakers in June voted to end Wolf's pandemic-related disaster emergency declaration, under new authority handed to them by voters in May's referendum to change the constitution.

At the same time, lawmakers extended hundreds of regulatory waivers through Thursday, the end of September.

The power to suspend regulations are the key component of a governor's authority under a disaster declaration, and the suspended regulations cover a wide swath of government functions and the economy, including over licensing, inspections and training.

The legislation does not affect Wolf's statewide mask mandate for schools, which requires students, staff and visitors at K-12 schools and child care facilities to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.