Pa. lawmakers consider fast-track plan for abuse lawsuit window

HARRISBURG — A bid to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to give victims of child sexual abuse a new legal window to sue over otherwise time-barred allegations got new life Thursday, days after the disclosure of a paperwork error threw it into disarray.

Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, said on the state House floor that Republican leaders in both chambers were working with him and he hoped to get the proposed amendment on the spring primary ballot through an emergency process.

"We'll be able to pass a standalone quickly and get this on the May ballot as originally intended," Rozzi said.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf disclosed Monday that the Department of State had failed to advertise the amendment during the 2019-20 legislative session, when the amendment received the first of two rounds of approval in both chambers.

As lawmakers were working to pass it again, the mistake came to light on Friday. As a result, Wolf's top elections official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, is resigning.

Rozzi's new plan is to pursue the measure as an emergency amendment that requires both chambers to support it with a two-thirds approval vote. If that happens at least a month before the May 18 primary, it can appear on that ballot as a referendum.