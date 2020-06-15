Pa. lawmakers advance proposals on police hiring, training

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg is pictured.
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — Two bills to change how police are hired and trained were approved unanimously on Monday by a Pennsylvania House committee.
Action on the proposals was taken a week after black state representatives commandeered the speaker's dais and disrupted House business to pressure majority Republicans to take action on stalled bills involving how police interact with people.
The Judiciary Committee voted for a measure that would mandate thorough background checks for law enforcement officers and require applicants' former employers to provide information on their job history, including disciplinary actions.
The Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission would operate an electronic database that shows why officers have left employment, including substantiated cases of misconduct. Police agencies would be required to check the database before hiring an officer.
The committee also approved a measure that would mandate training of officers for how to recognize and report child abuse, and how to interact with people of various racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds.
It also would require annual training on the use of force, including how to deescalate conflicts. Every two years, officers would have to undergo training on cultural awareness and implicit bias.
Solidarity on the Square 11
A group of protesters march from the Square in Carlisle to the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street during the "Solidarity on the Square" protest in Carlisle Saturday. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds of people gathered for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle Saturday, June 6. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds of people gathered for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle Saturday. Protesters held signs up on display to the people as they drove through town.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Solidarity on the Square in Carlisle on June 6 called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
The Solidarity on the Square protest in Carlisle drew hundreds on June 6. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Soldarity in the Square 12.JPG
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity in the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Soldarity in the Square 30.JPG
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity in the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Solidarity on the Square
A scuffle breaks out as protesters march from the Square in Carlisle to the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street Saturday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square 5
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
A woman holds up a sign as she marches with protesters to the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street Saturday for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square 6
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Soldarity in the Square 35.JPG
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity in the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square 7
Protesters kneel in front of the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street during the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square 8
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Protesters march from the Square in Carlisle to the Carlisle Police department on Lincoln Street Saturday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square 10
A group of protesters march from the Square in Carlisle to the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street during the "Solidarity on the Square" protest in Carlisle June 6. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square 14
Protesters march from the Square in Carlisle to the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street during the "Solidarity on the Square” protest Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds of people gathered for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Solidarity on the Square
Hundreds gather for the “Solidarity on the Square” protest in Carlisle, Pa, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The rally was held to show support for George Floyd, his family and friends. In addition, it called attention to those unfairly targeted and profiled by authorities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.