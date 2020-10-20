Pa. justices review priest abuse lawsuit's ruling on time limits

Rice's lawyer, Alan Perer, said there is disagreement about what Rice knew and whether she responded properly, a dispute that he argued a jury should sort out.

"She alleges she did not know and it was not reasonably knowable that the diocese was the cause of her injury until she read the 2016 report," Perer said.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they want to be identified, as Rice has indicated she does. Now in her 50s, Rice claims the abuse occurred for several years when she was a child, ending in 1981.

She claims Bodziak abused her while a parish priest at St. Leo's Church in Altoona, including attacks in the choir loft, a car and a cemetery. Bodziak has denied her allegations. Rice's lawsuit was dismissed by a county judge in 2017 because of the statute of limitations.

Her lawsuit also claims the bishops and diocese knew or should have known Bodziak molested girls when they assigned him to St. Leo's.

The court is considering whether last year's Superior Court decision improperly did away with the statute of limitations and a discovery rule for civil actions. It also will decide how long the church and church officials were obligated to disclose what they may have known about Bodziak.