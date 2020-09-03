Pa. housing advocates prep for worst-case scenario on evictions

"Every day I end up calling a landlord to have a stern conversation about trying to illegally lock someone out or turn off their utilities," he said.

Patel said that there is a legal process that has to be followed, and that there are consequences if it is not followed. He urged tenants to call the police or the Philly Tenant hotline if their landlord does not have a court order or tries to personally lock them out.

Diversion program

The city's eviction diversion program began Monday night as the state moratorium ended. Eva Gladstein, deputy health director for Philadelphia, said Tuesday that the program applies only to new eviction filings.

When someone has been unable to pay rent because of pandemic-related issues, landlords must notify the city that they intend to start the eviction process and agree to a mediation that would be scheduled within 30 days. The mediation would be a way for both parties to avoid court costs and work out a payment plan.

Gladstein said that for older cases that had been in progress before the moratorium, court officials are seeing some hope, too.

"The court said some are trying to settle on their own," she said, noting the courts have been supporting that process rather than the diversion program.