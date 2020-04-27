Pa. Health Secretary backs away from reopening metric; county reshuffling possible

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is distancing the department from its metric for reopening parts of the state, saying it’s only one factor of many and may not be a requirement for regions to reopen.

Last week, the department unveiled the metric of no more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a region over the past 14 days as a way to judge whether a region is ready to reopen. At the time, she said the department will also factor in the availability of testing, availability of hospital beds, case management and contact tracing, as well as data from models provided by Carnegie Mellon.

On Monday, Levine downplayed how important that metric was as she was asked multiple questions about how the metric would work, if they would calculate it for regions and why the metric changed from an average to total of 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

“I don’t want to emphasize the metric too much,” she said. “It was just something to put down to have quantitative data to look at.”

Levine implied during Monday’s news conference that even if a region should fail the metric’s guidelines, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t move to a less restrictive status.