Pa. Health Secretary backs away from reopening metric; county reshuffling possible

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is distancing the department from its metric for reopening parts of the state, saying it’s only one factor of many and may not be a requirement for regions to reopen.
Last week, the department unveiled the metric of no more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a region over the past 14 days as a way to judge whether a region is ready to reopen. At the time, she said the department will also factor in the availability of testing, availability of hospital beds, case management and contact tracing, as well as data from models provided by Carnegie Mellon.
On Monday, Levine downplayed how important that metric was as she was asked multiple questions about how the metric would work, if they would calculate it for regions and why the metric changed from an average to total of 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
“I don’t want to emphasize the metric too much,” she said. “It was just something to put down to have quantitative data to look at.”
Levine implied during Monday’s news conference that even if a region should fail the metric’s guidelines, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t move to a less restrictive status.
Levine and the department have also done a 180 on how the state will reopen. When Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan was announced last week, Levine emphasized that the state will reopen by region, specifically saying that would not reopen the state county by county.
That, however, has changed.
Levine seemingly confirmed news reports that the department has received requests from multiple counties to be considered in a neighboring region because their COVID-19 case counts are far fewer than other counties in their respective regions.
She said they are taking those requests into consideration and that they are not specifically holding counties to certain regions on a map, despite such a map being provided in Wolf’s reopening plans.
With reopenings potentially becoming more subjective and piecemeal in the state, Cumberland County’s COVID-19 cases are not abating.
The county reported another double-digit increase in cases, rising by one death and 15 positive cases, about 25% of the total tests reported in the county Sunday. The county’s numbers continue to rise, even as the state reported a small increase, 885 new cases, overall across the commonwealth.
On a more local level, the Shippensburg ZIP code of 17257 has overtaken the Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township area as the location with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The number of cases in Shippensburg has been increasing more rapidly over the last week than in any other part of the county and now has 73 confirmed cases. With Monday’s report, the area now has more than the 17011 ZIP code, which has 69 confirmed cases, only rising slightly from its previous number.
