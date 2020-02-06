Pa. government watchdog group fined over its lobbying reports

Pa. government watchdog group fined over its lobbying reports

Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg is pictured.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's government ethics agency said Thursday it has fined the state's Common Cause organization nearly $20,000 for failing to report some of its lobbying expenses last year.

The State Ethics Commission imposed the fine against Common Cause, a good government watchdog group that has long advocated for transparency in lobbying, after warning that it had not filed the required information for the second quarter of 2019.

Common Cause of Pennsylvania board chairman Brian Cullen told Spotlight PA that the organization was sorry for its failure to file and vowed it won't happen again.

The group's reports indicate it spends only a few thousand dollars a year lobbying in Pennsylvania.

