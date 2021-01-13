Pa. GOP proposal to elect judges by zone advances by single vote

“This seems to do justice to victims that seems rightful, however, at the expense of others,” said Schemel, R-Franklin.

Both measures passed both legislative chambers in the 2019-20 session, so if the full House and the state Senate pass them this year or next they will go on the ballot for voters to consider, perhaps in the May primary.

Also, Republicans on the State Government Committee on Wednesday pushed through on party lines constitutional amendments regarding how a budget surplus is handled, capping how much the state budget can grow from year to year and limiting the governor's powers during disaster emergencies.

The disaster declaration amendment needs a round of approval by both chambers before it can go before voters. The budget measures are earlier in the constitutional amendment process and would need approval in this session and the 2023-24 term to qualify for a public referendum.

The committee's top-ranking Democrat, Rep. Margo Davidson, argued the budget rules being proposed do not require the strictures of a constitutional provision.

“There's nothing constraining us from doing this," said Davidson of Delaware County. “Just to go back to the voters to ask them to do a job that they have already elected us to do is not something I’m in favor of.”