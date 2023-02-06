The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue on Monday warned residents to look out for scam letters that are being sent out this tax filing season.

The department said one recurring scam that has been reported involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail. The "Final Demand for Payment" letters threaten wage garnishment and the seizure of property or assets unless the recipient calls a phone number to satisfy a lien.

“We want Pennsylvanians to remember four simple words — don’t take the bait. Take a moment to think over the situation and make sure that you’re taking the proper steps to ensure that any notice you receive in the mail is legitimate,” said Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne. “We have received many reports on this scam that involves fraudulent notices. This is a common time of the year for scam artists to impersonate a government agency to victimize hard-working Pennsylvanians.”

The department said the scam notices are usually sent from phony entities that closely resemble the name of a collection agency or a state taxing agency. Residents should keep an eye out for dubious claims or suspicious details, such as letters coming from the nonexistent "Tax Assessment Procedures Domestic Judgment Registry," letters without a return address, that the recipient owes the "State of Pennsylvania" instead of the Commonwealth or Department of Revenue, generic information instead of details about the taxpayer's account, and a focus on public records, such as tax liens, that anyone can access.

The department recommends residents examine the notice for vague language, factual errors or inconsistencies, conduct research online regarding the purported names and phone numbers and generally not to provide personal information or money until they are sure the mailer or caller is legitimate.

Those concerned about a notice can verify the information with the Department of Revenue by calling 717-425-2495, ext. 72267.

Those who believe they are victims of a scam can contact the Department of Revenue's Bureau of Fraud Detection & Analysis by emailing Ra-rvpadorfraud@pa.gov or calling 717-772-9297. The bureau's phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays.