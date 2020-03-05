Pa. Department of Health updates travel guidance for returning travelers

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday updated its travel guidance for anyone who returns to Pennsylvania from countries with known COVID-19 outbreaks in the past 14 days.

The department said those who have traveled to China or Iran during the outbreaks will be notified by the department and told to stay home and practice "social distancing" for 14 days after travel.

The guidance for those returning from Italy or South Korea within the past 14 days is to call the department at 1-877-724-3258 to let the department know about their travel and then stay home for 14 days after travel.

The department said travelers returning from one of those four countries should self-monitor their health for symptoms like fever, cough or trouble breathing. Travelers who become sick should call the department before going to the doctor's office or emergency room.

“While we caution Pennsylvanians to avoid all unnecessary travel to and from countries with a CDC level 3 travel advisory at this time, we understand that it cannot all be avoided,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “In that case, we are urging Pennsylvanians to be aware of and follow these guidelines to protect their health and others around them.”