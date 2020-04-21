Pa. Department of Health may release more COVID-19 data for nursing homes
Pa. Department of Health may release more COVID-19 data for nursing homes

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located in Middlesex Township.

 provided by Cumberland County

Two days after the federal government said it planned to collect and release data on  at individual nursing homes, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it would look into doing the same.

For weeks, state health officials have refused to publicly release the names of long-term care facilities with virus cases. Statewide, 796 residents of these facilities have died — over half the state’s COVID-19 death toll. Advocates and some lawmakers say the agency’s reluctance to name names endangers residents, staff and the public at large.

Late Sunday, following a request from Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ron Wyden of Oregon, the federal government said it would track virus infections and deaths at nursing homes nationwide and release that information to the public.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday that Pennsylvania might follow suit.

“I think we will strongly consider doing that," she said. "We’ll have to figure out the right way to do that so that we get the most information to the public but also protect patient privacy. So we’ll be working to look at that over the next number of days.”

