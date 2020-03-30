Pa. Department of Corrections quarantines state prison system to fight COVID-19

Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel on Monday announced that he has implemented a statewide inmate quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the department received notice about a positive case at one of its facilities.

The plan was implemented Sunday, and through the new implementation, inmates will be fed in their cells and will only be afforded out-of-cell time for video visits, phone calls and access to the law library. Inmates will be provided with "in-cell programming," according to the department, and all inmate movement will be controlled to conform to social distancing recommendations.

“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” Wetzel said. “This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system. I don’t want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We’re taking this proactive measure now.”

The department on Sunday reported that its first COVID-19 case was confirmed at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.

The department on Saturday began using SCI Retreat as a reception facility for new court commitments and parole violators, where they will be quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival, instead of putting them into the larger inmate population.

