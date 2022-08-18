Pa. Department of Aging launches investigative unit to help combat financial exploitation of older adults

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the formation of a dedicated investigative unit that will probe financial exploitation cases involving older adults.

The Financial Abuse Specialist Team is a four-person unit that will consist of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts and an attorney to assist the Area Agencies on Aging network for the next two years. The team's creation evolved from a pilot program that began with the hiring of a retired state trooper who has investigated such cases for the last two years.

"Based on a sample of 22 cases where we exercised enhanced coordination and early intervention, nearly $3 million in assets were protected from further exploitation," Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said during a news conference Wednesday. "Given these results, we decided to expand this model and build more capacity to better support AAAs on these cases and get the justice that victims deserve."

The department said financial exploitation ranks in the top three types of elder abuse reported. It can take the form of property theft, misuse of income or assets, misuse of Power of Attorney, or scams that target older adults, including medical, contractor, grandchild impostor emergencies, Social Security, IRS, fake charities, gift card scams and pension poaching.

“Utilizing specialty software, FAST analysts ‘follow the money’ to help field investigators, law enforcement and our own elder justice attorney determine what happened to elderly victims’ assets. Our attorney, in turn, will fight to claw back stolen assets and hold perpetrators accountable," said David Aiello, FAST supervisor and former state trooper who was involved in the pilot program.

The department also created a financial exploitation website at aging.pa.gov that features information for older adults, caregivers and other aging professionals on warning signs, preventative measures and resources on key topics, such as banking, legal services and dementia. The department said it will add educational videos from experts explaining financial exploitation topics.

Anyone suspecting elder abuse should call the statewide reporting hotline at 1-800-490-8505.