Pa. court to hear arguments in GOP's election 'audit'

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, says "the powers that be" have thwarted his effort to have an Arizona-style examination of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania court will hear arguments Wednesday over Democrats' efforts to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a "forensic investigation" of last year's presidential election, propelled by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory.

The statewide Commonwealth Court has set aside 75 minutes for arguments in the case. The case will involve thorny questions about the separation of powers and voter privacy, constitutional law scholars say.

Challengers, including Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat, have sought to block the subpoena issued by a Republican-controlled state Senate committee.

It is an abuse of legislative power, serves no legitimate legislative purpose and stems from Trump's efforts to undermine trust in the results of the 2020 presidential election, they say.

Issued to state election officials in September, the subpoena seeks detailed election records, some of it already public, some private information about voters and some information that is barred from public disclosure by federal law, Shapiro's office wrote.

Trump and his allies have applied ongoing pressure in those battleground states where he lost to Democrat Joe Biden — including Pennsylvania — to investigate ballots, voting machines and voter rolls for evidence to support their baseless claims about election fraud.

