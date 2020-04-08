Pa. county launches plan to inspect warehouses that remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown

More than 20 local governments in hard-hit northeastern Pennsylvania are banding together to make sure the warehouse industry and other large businesses are following state health and safety orders amid an alarming rise in virus cases in the region.
Regional code enforcement teams in Luzerne County will perform random inspections of large commercial buildings that remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown, officials announced Wednesday. Luzerne County has reported more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19, one of the highest infection rates in the state.
The inspectors will enforce Levine’s order that requires owners of large buildings to enforce social distancing between workers and routinely clean and disinfect high-touch areas.
A new website allows workers and others to submit concerns anonymously.
More than 20,000 people work in the region’s extensive network of industrial parks, raising concerns about the risk of viral spread.
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said his office received complaints about employers in northeastern Pennsylvania recruiting workers from New York City and bringing them in. He said he couldn't confirm it, but noted that it's helpful that bus companies have halted service to New York.
Cartwright also said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate several area employers after his office received complaints that workers in factories and warehouses were not being protected from the spread of the virus.
A major concern, he said, is that workers were getting infected there and bringing the virus back to their homes in Hazleton, a virus hot spot.
