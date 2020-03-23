Pa. Corrections to use prison as first stop for inmates to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel on Monday announced it will begin to temporarily use State Correctional Institution at Retreat as the first stop for new male inmates and for male parole violators.

Following an intake quarantine period at SCI Retreat, the new inmates will be sent to SCI Camp Hill for classification and evaluation.

The move is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the prison population.

“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said in a news release. “This change in how we receive newly sentenced inmates and parole violators will reduce the number of ways individuals enter our system. With this plan, moving forward, only one facility will be involved, greatly reducing the ways the virus can enter our system.”

In preparation for the change, Wetzel informed prisons that the department is pausing new commitments for several days. While that is delayed, department officials will reduce the inmate population at SCI Retreat by transferring inmates to other state prisons, while leaving a number of inmates to work in dietary and maintenance areas.