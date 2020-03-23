Pa. Corrections to use prison as first stop for inmates to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel on Monday announced it will begin to temporarily use State Correctional Institution at Retreat as the first stop for new male inmates and for male parole violators.
Following an intake quarantine period at SCI Retreat, the new inmates will be sent to SCI Camp Hill for classification and evaluation.
The move is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the prison population.
“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said in a news release. “This change in how we receive newly sentenced inmates and parole violators will reduce the number of ways individuals enter our system. With this plan, moving forward, only one facility will be involved, greatly reducing the ways the virus can enter our system.”
In preparation for the change, Wetzel informed prisons that the department is pausing new commitments for several days. While that is delayed, department officials will reduce the inmate population at SCI Retreat by transferring inmates to other state prisons, while leaving a number of inmates to work in dietary and maintenance areas.
Officials are also increasing the medical staff and medical supplies at SCI Retreat, the department said.
Wetzel explained the department receives about 150 new male inmates and parole violator returns statewide each week.
Women will continue to be received at SCIs Muncy and Cambridge Springs, but moving forward, Muncy will only accept new inmates weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To reduce the inmate population, the department said it is also working with the parole board to maximize releases, review parole detainers for those in county jails and state prisons, expedite the release process for anyone with a pending home plan, review inmates who are beyond their minimum sentences, reduce the number of reentrants in halfway houses and give each inmate a medical screening and referral to doctors when appropriate.