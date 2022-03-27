Pa.: Avian flu detected in bald eagle in Chester County

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Friday said the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus has been detected in a wild bald eagle that was found dead in Earl Marlborough Township in Chester County.

This marks the first time the virus has been found in birds in Pennsylvania since the virus was first identified in North America in December 2021.

In addition to the bald eagle, the commission said there are diagnostics pending on five wild hooded mergansers recovered from Kahle Lake on the border of Clarion and Venango counties. Four of them were found dead and the fifth was exhibiting neurologic signs and was subsequently euthanized. The department said HPAI is suspected in these cases.

As of March, the commission said the virus outbreak has affected domestic and wild birds in more than 20 states across the eastern and midwestern United States. The commission said it continues to work with the state Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Futures Program at the University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System to monitor the virus in wild and domestic bird populations.

Though some infected birds may appear healthy, the virus can lead to sickness or death in wild poultry (turkey, grouse), raptors (hawks, eagles), avian scavengers (crows, gulls, ravens) and other species, including ducks and geese. Clinical signs of infection are often non-specific, according to the commission, but they may include neurologic dysfunction, such as circling and difficulty flying.

The commission said it has the potential to significantly affect the commercial poultry industry and international trade.

Wild waterfowl and shorebirds are considered natural reservoirs for avian influenza viruses, and owners should prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds to prevent the spread of disease.

