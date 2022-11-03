Pa. Acting Secretary of Health touts water fluoridation in Shippensburg

The Department of Health visited Shippensburg Wednesday to tout the benefits of community water fluoridation.

Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Shippensburg Borough Authority's water works system to tour the facility and talk about water fluoridation.

“As Acting Secretary of Health, I am urging all water systems in Pennsylvania to optimize fluoridation in the water for their residents,” Johnson said. “Beyond the proven health-care benefits, water fluoridation helps address some of the racial and economic disparities in society. We know that dental deserts threaten people of color by limiting access to oral health services. This is why fluoridation is such an important topic.”

According to the department, minorities and children in low-income families have higher rates of cavities, and Black and Latinx adults also have higher rates of untreated tooth decay than their white peers. It's estimated that in 2019, more than 56 million people in the country lived in an area without enough dental providers.

“All water naturally contains some fluoride, and decades of experience have demonstrated that adjusting the fluoride levels provides many benefits that the residents of this borough enjoy,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the opportunity to highlight the role that water fluoridation plays in our wellbeing. This safe practice has been used for decades to promote better health and has been proven to prevent dental disease with the right support."

The department said it is working to promote the prevention of oral disease by stressing proper personal and community preventative behaviors, such as community water fluoridation, school-linked sealant programs for low-income children, routine oral cancer screenings and proper oral hygiene.

Johnson on Wednesday was joined by Michael Pimenthal, chair of the Shippensburg Borough Authority, for a tour of Shippensburg's recently renovated water facilities.

For a map of community water fluoridation statuses in Pennsyvlania, check out the PA Oral Health Association map.