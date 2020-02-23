Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"When addressing a national public health crisis, a global settlement shouldn't be about a pure money grab for the states," he said. "Monies should be targeted to those who need it most and spent on abatement."

His statement showed that at least some attorneys general remain resolute not to accept the offer a week after 21 of them signed a letter saying they opposed the deal as offered.

Lead lawyers for more than 2,500 local governments suing the drug industry said Friday that the companies have offered an additional $1.2 billion in cash over 18 years. The lawyers said that's not enough: "Concerns remain that the total value being proposed is not adequate nor does it provide any degree of assurance that resources will reach communities."

The attorneys general from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas who championed the settlement in October said it was better to have a national deal than see money go out piecemeal — while it lasts — through trial judgments.

Prescription and illicit painkillers have been linked to more than 430,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, and they've created financial burdens for families who have lost incomes and governments who have seen public service expenses rise as they've tried to deal with the crisis.