Nursing home industry: Pennsylvania illegally withheld funds

The suit asked Commonwealth Court to order the state agency to release the funding. The plaintiffs are LeadingAge PA and two other trade groups representing a total of more than 900 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including county-owned nursing homes.

The trade groups said they went to court after months of negotiations with the state went nowhere.

Long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania and nationwide have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Across the state, about 40,000 residents of more than 1,300 nursing and personal care homes have contracted the virus to date. About 7,000 have died, representing more than 60% of the statewide toll, according to the Health Department.

Some Pennsylvania nursing homes have been accused of providing substandard care during the pandemic, with investigations into allegations of criminal neglect.

The legal dispute centers on federal coronavirus relief legislation that temporarily boosted funding for Medicaid, a joint federal and state health care program for poor and disabled people.