Nursing home death data doesn't match up to political debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A war of words has raged over the past several weeks between Republican legislators and the Democratic Wolf administration over the latter’s policy regarding nursing homes’ admission of patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

But the core assertion of this critique — that requirements for nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients correlate to a greater rate of deaths in senior care facilities — is not borne out by the data, at least yet.

This isn’t to say that the policy is not a matter of concern, according to industry experts. But the outcomes related to that policy aren’t clear, even using the data the legislators say substantiate their claims, particularly given inconsistencies in the way that data is reported.

“We’re digging into that data now, and we don’t have the data yet — and we may never have it — that shows this is exactly what happened with COVID-positive residents if they came into a nursing home and spread this virus,” said Zach Shamberg, CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

The PHCA has raised alarms with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration over Pennsylvania’s policy, Shamberg said, because it could create an adverse impact “given what we know about the virus, and given what we know about nursing homes and who they care for.”