North Middleton Township passes new fireworks ordinance limiting consumer fireworks to certain holidays

North Middleton Township Police reported last week that the township has passed a new fireworks ordinance in light of complaints and concerns from residents since the state amended the law that has led to more fireworks usage all year.

The new fireworks ordinance, passed on Nov. 18, would limit when residents would be able to use consumer fireworks, as well as require permits and inspections for display fireworks.

In the new ordinance, consumer fireworks would only be allowed from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, from 8 a.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day, or on the following days during the same allotted time periods if there is unfavorable weather conditions on those holidays. Consumer fireworks include those defined by state law and is suitable for use by the public, but does not include ground and hand-held sparklers, novelties or "toy caps."

The ordinance also requires residents to get written permission from the property owner to use consumer fireworks on public or private property, and no one will be allowed to discharge consumer fireworks on township property. The ordinance limits the discharge of consumer fireworks to take place at least 150 feet away from occupied structures, and such fireworks can only be handled by someone older than 18 and who is not intoxicated.

For display fireworks, which include large, commercial-grade fireworks, including aerial shells, which are only to be used by professional certified pryotechnicians, township permits are required to display such fireworks and inspections are required to approve the display.

The township says in its new ordinance that anyone who violates any part of the ordinance can be fined up to $500 per offense, or a term of imprisonment of up to 30 days if fines cannot be paid.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

