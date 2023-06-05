Last month during the North Middleton Board of Supervisors meeting, several residents came out to express their frustration with their trash services.

When Republic Services began its role in April as the new trash hauler for North Middleton Township, the residents of Bellaire Park Road, which is a private road, were satisfied. Now that isn't the case, according to Steve Brouwer.

"Then they decided they couldn't go halfway down our road," he said. "We had a pretty good arrangement on how the garbage cans could be set up. Now they're saying everybody must put their bins out along Longs Gap Road, which amounts to about 40 bins. Some of the residents don't have the means to get their bins there. We have pitched in from time to time to get them to Longs Gap Road. We believe we have had a pretty good system before, instead of them having to move them all over the place."

In a mailer to residents, Republic Services requires all residents to use bins so the company can "fully automate" its route and eliminate the need for helpers on the trucks. However, Bouwer said the stockpile of bins from the street requires the extra help anyway.

"What they are doing now to pick up the trash takes two workers, sometimes three are arriving because of the way the bins are packed together ...," he said. "... So what they're doing is the old, slow way, leaving a jumble of bins out by the road, which I'm sure isn't safe anytime."

The offer the residents have for Republic is to have the workers drive 700 feet straight down Bellaire Park Road, stop where it gets narrow, turn around and go out the road. Residents already removed brush from along Bellaire and said they are willing to have the road widened and add gravel if that helps the trash service.

Brouwer also told supervisors that he noticed that the trash hauler stopped traffic and backed down East Slate Road, another private road. He questioned if they go down that private road, why they couldn't go down Bellaire Park.

Roger Turner's concern is that the current location of the bins are situated at the same location as the school bus stop, making it difficult for the kids to stand in the grass while waiting for the bus. He's fearful that a child will get hit by a car.

Residents asked the supervisors to help resolve the issue stating that the situation is dire.

Solicitor Zach Rice read the township ordinance and the request for proposal (RFP) that was submitted at the time of the bid request and noted that "the township reserves its general police power to regulate if there is some sort of point of collection that is creating a traffic or pedestrian issue that they perhaps could regulate, but generally primarily it's the customer and the hauler to work out for themselves."

In defining the contract, "generally speaking the rule is in a typical situation to put it out at the curbline of your properties, but if there's an impassable road, the agreement amongst the parties involved to designate another location," Rice added.

The contract implies it is not the township's responsibility to direct where the trash pick up locations should be, but if there is a health and safety issue, then the township can step in and adjust the situation.

Each resident who spoke shared that it is challenging for some residents to get their bins to Longs Gap Road because they are elderly or physically challenged.

When North Middleton put out an RFP last fall they only received one bid from one trash hauler. Waste Management who previously did the trash and recycling collection sent a letter to the township saying they will not bid on the job, leaving Republic Service the single bidder.

The contract approved in January between North Middleton Township and Republic does not offer low volume service as the previous contract did with Waste Management, causing Elaine Deimler and her 82-year-old widowed neighbor unable to use the trash hauler. Deimler said it takes a month for the two of them to fill a container, according to the March 23 township minutes. The cost for the service is $97.50 quarterly and goes up to $104.31 April 1, 2024, and $111.60 April 1, 2025.

Republic is the second largest trash and recycle hauler in the United States with Waste Management the largest.

Further discussion will continue on how to resolve the pick-up issue.

Post Road traffic study

Todd Trautz of Michael Baker International Inc. presented the traffic study findings for Post Road. The study's purpose was to evaluate the current traffic conditions from the north end of Post Road at the Harrisburg Pike to Clairmont Road, and south to where that intersects with the Trindle Road, and how feasible it is to install a pedestrian access gate on Post for those who have access to the Carlisle Barracks and U.S. Army War College. The PennDOT Connects program funded the study.

The committee consisted of PennDOT, Cumberland County Planning Department, Carlisle Borough, Carlisle Barracks and the U.S. Army War College, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township, CAEDC and Cumberland York Area Local Defense Group.

The public were involved in virtual public meetings, stakeholder interviews and online surveys, and the study information link was accessible on the township's website.

The three options from the study are put a sidewalk along the road, build a shared-use path that is wider for bicycles and pedestrians, and add a sidewalk with bike lanes. The recommendation is the first option based on what the public wanted. The cost would be between $500,000 and $750,000.

Also last month, the board heard from the police department regarding its accreditation efforts. For the last five years the North Middleton Police Department has been working on accreditation for its department. In May the department was inspected, which involved reviewing policies, going through files and inspecting the building. They will officially know in June or July if they received accreditation.