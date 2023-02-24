A last-minute, draft rezoning of a parcel of land from mostly agricultural to industrial drew the ire of many residents at Tuesday's planning commission meeting in North Middleton Township.

The township planning commission has been working on updating its comprehensive plan, and on Tuesday, members were scheduled to vote on a recommendation for the plan to give to the board of supervisors.

According to Planning Commission Chairman Bradley Mitchell, however, the draft plan up for a vote Tuesday was not what the commission had agreed to move forward with, despite the plan being sent out to neighboring municipalities, Carlisle Area School District and Cumberland County, and published on the township's website.

The part of the future land use map in the draft comprehensive plan that drew the most attention was land that had been zoned for agriculture in one area and low to medium density residential in another area. In the new plan it was zoned industrial. That area is on the north side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike along McClures Gap Road.

Mitchell on Thursday said that an industrial zone had been discussed, but he and others on the commission had agreed not to move ahead with changing the zoning.

"We were essentially done with the future land use map and associated report," he said, adding that an "external entity" then made a request. That developer asked that if they were to agree to certain things, such as infrastructure and other improvements, if the township would make that area zoned industrial to facilitate building a warehouse.

"There was some preliminary work to accommodate that request by some of the staff," Mitchell said. "We talked about it as a committee, but we ultimately decided we didn't want to do that.

"As a planning commission, we want to lay out intended use for future land use," he said. "If and when a developer actually [has a plan] ... then, by all means, they can can take it to the zoning hearing board. As it stands right now, we're not going to change [zoning] to industrial in advance of that."

Mitchell said he was not in favor of the change and believed that had been the end of the discussion. But the change then appeared on the draft plan up for a recommendation vote.

"That is what got sent out to the school district, neighboring municipalities, and it shouldn't have," he said.

On Tuesday, the planning commission voted to table the plan, and Mitchell said he wants to "restart the clock" on the draft plan. That means the planning commission will vote to submit the previous version of the plan, without the industrial zone, to the county, school district and neighboring municipalities, and then wait the required 45 days for their comment on it before voting on a recommendation.

Given the process, Mitchell said he doesn't believe a public hearing is necessary, nor is it required for a draft comprehensive plan, before it reaches the board of supervisors for a vote.

Other map changes

While the industrial zone was the one that drew the most of the attention from residents, that wasn't the only zoning change in the proposed plan.

In the previous comprehensive plan, last updated in 2008, a commercial and light industrial zone sat between the railroad tracks and residences along Newville Road in the township.

Mitchell said this zoning proved to be a problem nearly two decades ago when an industrial developer wanted to develop behind the houses, much to the displeasure of those residents. The developer dropped the plan, but Mitchell said the zoning — which he said was the root cause of the problem — remained unaddressed.

The draft plan turns a wide swath of that commercial/light industrial area into residential, which Mitchell said should prevent future problems with that kind of development behind the houses.

On the other side of the township, there will be more commercial and light industrial zoning where there used to be residential.

Mitchell said Middlesex Township is looking at more commercial development along the Harrisburg Pike corridor, and North Middleton's draft plan follows Middlesex's lead with zoning for more commercial business.

In the draft plan, the eastern edge of the township will be commercial/light industrial from the Harrisburg Pike north to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Formerly, there was residential zoning along the eastern edge close to the turnpike.

The previous comprehensive plan also planned for residential zoning south of the Harrisburg Pike, but the parcel of land at the intersection of Post Road and the Harrisburg Pike is proposed to be zoned commercial/light industrial in the draft plan. The land between this parcel and A&A Auto Stores is still zoned residential in the plan.

2023 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County