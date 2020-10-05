No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

“It’s time that we realize that we are in this situation and it is real, and I hope they realize that it is real when the president contracts the virus,” Dermody said.

Rep. Dan Moul, a Republican from rural southern Pennsylvania, said it has nothing to do with Trump. He almost always wears a mask when he enters a business, Moul said, he but doesn't on the House floor because he's around friends.

“When it’s my turn to get it, I’m going to get it, whether I’m wearing a mask or not," Moul said.

The virus is a leading issue in the campaign for governor in Missouri, where Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a staunch Trump supporter, is recovering after testing positive. Rising case counts have made Missouri 15th in the nation in new cases per capita, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Parson has taken a more hands-off approach to addressing the virus, leaving decisions on mask requirements, school shutdowns and other restrictions to local officials, and his representatives gave no hint that he would change.

He will continue to follow safety protocols to protect his health and those around him, and encourage mask-wearing and social distancing, a spokesperson said Friday.