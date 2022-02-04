New map of Pennsylvania legislative districts approved

HARRISBURG — The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania's state legislative districts voted Friday to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state's fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and Senate.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 4-1 during its meeting in the state Capitol, with chairman Mark Nordenberg, the Senate's Republican leader and the House and Senate's Democratic leaders voting for it.

The vote came after nearly a year of meetings, hearings and closed-door discussions to carry out the constitutionally required, once-a-decade map-drawing to account for demographic shifts identified by the U.S. Census.

In comments before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, called it “truly a product for the public and by the public.” House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, called it a “fair, constitutionally sound map.”

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, called the map “imperfect,” but said she was confident that it is constitutional.

Nordenberg, a Democrat and a former University of Pittsburgh chancellor appointed by the state Supreme Court, quoted testimony from an academic analyst who called it a fair, if slightly Republican-leaning map.

He also quoted from a letter by Latino members of the Legislature that applauded the map and said it has nine districts “in which Latinos should be able to elect a candidate of their choice."

Those nine “minority opportunity” districts — seven in the House, two in the Senate — have heavy concentrations of racial minorities and no incumbent.

In addition to a growing Latino population, driving significant change is growth in Pennsylvania's southern and eastern areas that are increasingly liberal, and stagnant population in predominantly white northern and western areas represented by Republicans.

The lone dissenter, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, slammed it as an unconstitutional gerrymander designed to help Democrats. It will not improve minority representation and will lead to more gridlock and less competitive districts, Benninghoff said.

Benninghoff said after the meeting that House Republicans are preparing a legal challenge to the state Supreme Court, with less than two weeks to go before candidates can start circulating petitions in the new districts to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

The House and Senate maps approved and public for the first time Friday made adjustments to preliminary maps approved by the panel in December after a 30-day period for public comment and hearings.

Republicans have had the upper hand in at least the past two cycles of redistricting.

They also have held durable and substantial majorities in both legislative chambers for nearly all of the last three decades, even though Democrats hold a registration advantage statewide.

Republicans currently hold a 113-90 House majority and a 29-21 Senate majority on maps in force since 2014’s elections.

Since then, Republicans have held majorities in both chambers — including some of the biggest majorities in a half-century — while Democrats won more statewide races, 19 to 11.

The Senate map wiped out what Democrats saw as the most extreme gerrymanders created by Republicans in the existing map that helped defeat Democratic incumbents in Johnstown and Harrisburg.

Meanwhile, in the House, four pairs of Republican incumbents were each drawn into a district, a consequence of shrinking populations there, Nordenberg said.

To create nine districts where minorities have significant populations, House mapmakers split the cities of Allentown, Reading, Lancaster and Harrisburg and carved districts into Philadelphia and Montgomery and Luzerne counties.

In the Senate, mapmakers redrew a Senate district in Philadelphia currently held by Democrat Christine Tartaglione and moved the Wilkes-Barre-based district into part of Allentown and its suburbs.

That protected Allentown Republican Pat Browne by putting him into a Republican-leaning district, but put Democrat-turned-independent John Yudichak in a district with Republican Lisa Baker. It also united Scranton and Wilkes-Barre in one district.

Pennsylvania is just one of four states — Connecticut, Louisiana and Rhode Island are the others — that would have lost population over the past decade if it weren’t for Hispanic population gains, according to census figures.

Out of 1.5 million Hispanic or multiracial Hispanic residents in Pennsylvania, or almost 12%, just four Latinos serve in the 253-seat Legislature. That’s under 2%. Proportional representation would be more like 29 seats.

Benninghoff had proposed an alternative that was rejected by the commission.

