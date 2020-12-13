Monday's Electoral College vote in Pa. a big step to move past election

Pennsylvania has no law requiring electors to vote for the winner of the popular vote, as some states do. But Pennsylvania's rules for picking electors — allowing the candidate themselves to pick — are stronger than many other states'.

“I would be shocked if there were any faithless electors” in Pennsylvania, said Derek Muller, a University of Iowa law professor who specializes in election law.

One of Biden's electors, Pennsylvania's AFL-CIO president, Rick Bloomingdale, said he had not been contacted by Trump representatives hoping to change his mind.

“And maybe they know it would be fruitless to talk to me,” Bloomingdale said. “I’m not changing. I was for Joe, I am for Joe and I'll be for Joe on Monday.”

Biden’s victory was essentially locked in by last Tuesday's so-called safe harbor deadline, set by federal law for states to finish their certifications and resolve legal disputes.

It’s an insurance policy to guard against Congress trying to manipulate the electoral votes that will be cast and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6.

Still, Trump loyalists could try to send their own electoral votes to Congress without the backing of any state authority or certification.