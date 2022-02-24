Midstate politicians react to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border.
Here is how Midstate political leaders reacted to the news:
I stand with @POTUS in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 24, 2022
This attack on a peaceful country is shocking.
I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unlawful attack.
My prayers are with the Ukrainian people.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) February 24, 2022
Putin has launched a war of aggression against a neighboring state. His war will cost many thousands of innocent lives and threaten security around the world.
My statement on Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/HrMojohKQ7— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 23, 2022
As we pray for the Ukrainian people, make no mistake: THIS is what happens when America’s enemies see a weak and incompetent @POTUS. #Ukraine #BidenIsAFailure— RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) February 24, 2022
My statement on Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/HrMojohKQ7— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 23, 2022