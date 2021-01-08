Midstate legislators under more fire for Wednesday's Capitol riots as signs of fallout emerge

The video was taken in a lockdown room during the assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, according to Punchbowl.

Perry’s office did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Also on Friday, several more state senators joined calls for Mastriano to resign after it was confirmed that he was at Wednesday’s rally; 16 state senators on Thursday formally requested an investigation into his conduct. Mastriano did issue a press statement saying he was not personally involved in the attack on the Capitol and left the area when it began.

A Facebook page purporting to be associated with Mastriano’s campaign had organized a bus trip to the event. But more importantly than that, Mastriano’s critics have said, is that the senator has spent several weeks using rhetoric that his supporters have clearly taken as a literal call to arms.

“What are you going to do about it? Are we going to stand aside and let these shenanigans go?” Mastriano said during a Dec. 12 pro-Trump rally in D.C., according to C-Span footage. “Are we going to stand aside and let the republic be ripped out of our hands? It’s time to rise up, Americans.”