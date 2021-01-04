Midstate legislators support rejecting election results as Toomey rebukes GOP colleagues for gambit

This was the point made by Toomey in a Saturday statement pushing back against fellow GOP senators who have said they will object to the Electoral College results.

“Allegations of fraud by a losing campaign cannot justify overturning an election,” Toomey wrote. “They fail to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence.”

Republican legislators have long referenced what they refer to as “irregularities” in the election process. But that process is consistent with state election law and the state and federal constitutions, state and federal courts have ruled.

The letter signed by Joyce and Perry specifically cites Pennsylvania’s acceptance of mail-in ballots after Nov. 3 as an “unlawful” act, but the acceptance of such ballots was ordered by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania as a measure necessary to comport with the Free and Equal Elections clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution.