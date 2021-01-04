Midstate legislators support rejecting election results as Toomey rebukes GOP colleagues for gambit

Eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, including both of those who represent Cumberland County, say they “cannot agree to support” the state’s Electoral College vote due to “unlawful” administration of the 2020 election — despite multiple state and federal courts detailing why such allegations are unsupported.
A group of state legislators, including all three of the state senators and one of the representatives whose districts include Cumberland County, wrote a letter to federal GOP leaders backing the move. At the same time, Pennsylvania’s highest-ranking Republican — Sen. Pat Toomey — issued a statement rebuking attempts to overturn the election results.
The chaos within the GOP happened over New Year’s weekend ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of Congress to certify the votes of the Electoral College, the final step in confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.
In a joint statement issued on New Year’s Eve, the Pennsylvania congressmen said they will object to the Jan. 6 certification of electors. They repeated arguments that have been made by the Trump campaign, and that have been continuously struck down in court, regarding Pennsylvania’s election process.
Those congressmen included Reps. Scott Perry and John Joyce, who represent Cumberland County.
Also on the evening of Dec. 31, state Republicans, including local Sens. Doug Mastriano, Mike Regan, Judy Ward, and local state Rep. Dawn Keefer, sent letters to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, citing similar reasoning in urging federal leaders to dispute the Electoral College vote, according to a copy of the letter Mastriano posted to Twitter.
Today, members of the PA House and Senate request that Sen Mitch McConnell and Rep Kevin McCarthy dispute the PA election results until an investigation is conducted into the numerous claims of fraud. Until this is completed, the hastily certified results can’t be trusted (pt 1) pic.twitter.com/QJ1xmRKfu7— Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 31, 2020
None of the lawmakers' arguments have gained traction in front of various courts. The congressmen's statement claims Pennsylvania’s election was “unlawful” and conducted “without the authority” of the state Legislature; the state lawmakers claim certain processes were “illegal.”
However, every possible court at the state and federal levels has reviewed the concerns laid out by the legislators, and found that the law allows and in some cases requires the processes at issue; the fact that Pennsylvania adhered to those procedures is thus not an “unlawful” or “illegal” act, although legislators are currently working on bills to change the language of the state's election law to alter those processes in the future.
This was the point made by Toomey in a Saturday statement pushing back against fellow GOP senators who have said they will object to the Electoral College results.
“Allegations of fraud by a losing campaign cannot justify overturning an election,” Toomey wrote. “They fail to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence.”
Republican legislators have long referenced what they refer to as “irregularities” in the election process. But that process is consistent with state election law and the state and federal constitutions, state and federal courts have ruled.
The letter signed by Joyce and Perry specifically cites Pennsylvania’s acceptance of mail-in ballots after Nov. 3 as an “unlawful” act, but the acceptance of such ballots was ordered by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania as a measure necessary to comport with the Free and Equal Elections clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution.
Likewise, the congressmen cite the Pennsylvania Department of State’s guidance that ballots cannot be discarded because they can’t be signature-matched; that counties may, if they can administratively do so, notify voters of technical errors on their ballots and give them an opportunity to “cure” them; and that counties may use ballot deposit boxes.
But rather than being “unlawful” as the congressman describe, the state Supreme Court found that these measures were permissible under Pennsylvania’s election law.
Federal courts also ruled that the procedures did not violate federal equal protections statutes, despite the claims of the Trump campaign, with federal Judge Matthew Brann writing that the arguments against Pennsylvania’s election process are “simply not how the Constitution works.”
The congressmen also claim that Pennsylvania was “prohibiting” poll watchers from observing ballot canvassing in Philadelphia. Poll watchers were, in fact, allowed to observe; a dispute over how close they could get to the counting tables was resolved by a court order permitting observers within six feet of canvassing operations.
The congressmen's letter does not explicitly state that they will vote against recognizing the election results. In an accompanying statement, however, Joyce said specifically that he will do so, and Perry told the Washington Post last month that he would do likewise.
The state legislators’ letter to McCarthy and McConnell cites similar complaints involving state election policy, according to Mastriano's copy.
The letter also includes more nebulous claims, such as that canvass observation was not “meaningful” or that the vote contained “statistical aberrations,” with no further detail provided.
In some cases the claims appear to run counter to election law. The senators’ letter asserts, for instance, that a voter’s vote for Trump “was not displayed on receipt” and that ballots were “separated from envelopes” and thus “cannot be verified” in a recount - but the solution to these alleged problems would be violations of voter privacy laws.
The legislators’ letter also makes reference to the allegation that there is a “voter deficit” in Pennsylvania of more votes than voters, a claim that is based on legislators’ use of an incomplete state voter history file.
That file does not accurately reflect the actual status of voters at the county level, an issue identified a year ago in a PA Auditor General’s report; the file has no bearing on the verification of ballot results, according to the PA Department of State.
In his statement, Toomey urged his colleagues to be realistic about such claims.
“I acknowledge that this past election, like all elections, had irregularities,” Toomey wrote, adding that he too supported and voted for Trump. “But the evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election. His narrow victory in Pennsylvania is easily explained by the decline in suburban support for President Trump and the president’s slightly smaller victory margins in most rural counties.”
