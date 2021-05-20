Midstate legislators suggest Cumberland Valley School District could be penalized for prom vaccine policies

Local legislators are laying into Cumberland Valley School District for permitting outside guests at its high school prom Friday only if those guests are vaccinated against COVID-19 — with one legislator alleging that the state House Appropriations Committee would retaliate financially against schools that take such measures.

Reps. Barb Gleim and Dawn Keefer, both Republicans whose districts encompass portions of the school district, have voiced their objections to the policy, with Gleim writing that the Legislature would consider de-funding schools with such protocols.

“We also told State College that if they require student vaccinations for entry, the appropriations committee will consider cutting their funding,” Gleim wrote in an email to district school board members on May 14. Keefer wrote in a Facebook post that the district was “discriminating” against those who did not want the COVID vaccine.

School officials were taken aback by the reaction, according to those familiar with the issue, given that the policy is more permissive than what Cumberland Valley High School had previously planned.

Pre-COVID, the high school allowed prom attendees to bring a guest from outside the school system as long as that guest was under 21 and filled out a registration form.