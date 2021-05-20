Midstate legislators criticize Cumberland Valley prom policy, say schools could be penalized for vaccine rules

Earlier this year, the high school said that no outside guests would be allowed at the 2021 prom, with school officials reasoning that, while the COVID transmission risk of students was a known quantity over the past 14 months of distancing and contact tracing, allowing outside guests would be a much greater hazard.

But last week, after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance regarding fully vaccinated people, some students asked if they would be allowed to bring outside prom dates if those individuals had received a full COVID vaccination.

The administration found no reason not to, according to CV Superintendent David Christopher, and advised students that guests could attend as normal if they provided proof of vaccination.

“This was something that our senior students, who wanted to have guests from outside CV attend prom, shared with us after the rule change from the CDC as part of their request to allow their fully vaccinated guests to attend,” Christopher wrote in a message to The Sentinel.

District spokesperson Tracy Panzer said prom guests who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious prohibitions would be considered on a case-by-case basis. Christopher said the prom policy does not extend to other school functions.

